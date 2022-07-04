Most Afraid to Fail
Leaning in to fear
If you are fortunate or unfortunate enough to wonder:
“What should I spend my time working on?”
Then perhaps a better question is:
“Where am I most afraid to fail?”
When we’re avoiding some path because failure would destroy us, that’s often the path we need to go down.
Because if we aren’t afraid of failing, do we really care at all?
Painting: “Night” by Ferdinand Hodler.
Loved it! Exactly what I needed to hear at this stage of my life. Thank you ❤️
"If we aren’t afraid of failing, do we really care at all?"
This post is wonderful!