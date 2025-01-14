Two years ago I met Nathan Baugh.

I was putting the finishing touches on Crypto Confidential and starting to explore writing fiction, and he was deep into writing his debut novel.

We both lamented how hard it was to find other people seriously pursuing a career as an author, and decided to start getting together each week to write and share where we were in the journey.

One topic that constantly came up in our conversations was how opaque the publishing world was. If you wanted to publish book, whether it was fiction or nonfiction, self pub or trad, there weren’t a ton of authors out there sharing what they were doing and learning.

You might see some tips from people who had already succeeded, but you saw significantly fewer stories from people actively in the trenches trying to figure it out and publish their breakout book.

So we decided to pull back the curtain, to share what we are doing and learning, and create a podcast all about writing, publishing, book marketing, and making it as an author.

That podcast is called Between Drafts, and you can now listen to the first three episodes anywhere you like getting your podcasts. Here are links to the big three:

Each episode is a mix of sharing what’s going on as we write, edit, and try to sell our books, along with some topic people have asked us about during our journey.

Episode 1 is an introduction to us, our books, and our history of writing online.

In episode two, we dive into the whole process I went through getting a book deal for Crypto Confidential, starting from when I decided to write the book to inking a deal with Penguin Random House.

And in episode three, Nathan shares his journey trying to get an agent for his first novel that he wrote five years ago, and what he’s doing differently trying to get an agent this time:

We’ll be releasing new episodes each week, and already have the first seven recorded.

If you’re curious at all about how the writing business works, or want to publish a book of your own someday, I’d love it if you gave the podcast a listen.

Listen Now

Let us know what you think!