When I dived into the crypto world in early 2021, my goal, like many people was just to make a quick buck.

I had no idea where the journey would take me, and what a wild experience it would become.

As I got burned out by the chaos and the market quieted down, I debated what to do next.

At first, I thought I would try to write a “Crypto 101” book. Something to explain what was good and bad, cool and scammy, about this strange new industry.

But I quickly realized that a purely explanatory book would be boring. It wouldn’t reach everyone I wanted it to reach.

So I scrapped my original plan and did something I’d never done before. I wrote a story. An exciting story. One that’s as much about crypto as it is about psychology, greed, love, and ambition.

It took two years of incredibly hard work. I honestly worked harder on this than any other project in my life. And I’m extremely proud of how Crypto Confidential turned out.

Early readers have said “it reads like a thriller,” “I couldn’t put it down,” “the most fun book I’ve read all year.”

But maybe the most important piece of feedback I heard was:

“This wasn’t what I thought it was!” and “This is so much better than I expected!”

People thought the book would be a little dry and educational, something they had to push themselves through to learn about crypto.

But then they started reading it and suddenly they were missing meetings, staying up late, they couldn’t put it down.

I’m certain that if you pick it up, you’ll have the same experience. You’ll have an incredibly fun time reading it, even if you have zero interest or curiosity about crypto.

And you’ll learn a few things along the way too.

Order Crypto Confidential!

But whether or not you buy the book, thank you for reading this newsletter.

When I started writing online over a decade ago, I had no idea it would eventually bring me to this moment. And I wouldn’t have gotten this opportunity if you hadn’t enjoyed a piece I’d written in the past.

So thank you for reading, thank you for supporting my writing, and thank you for playing a role in helping me create this best work of my life so far. I hope you love the book.

