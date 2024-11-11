When I sat down to write Crypto Confidential in 2022, I knew the crypto market would come back eventually. I wanted the book to be a reflection on that mania, as well as a playbook for the next one.

I even wrote as much in the last chapter:

“With the market down 80% from its highs and with many of the big players bankrupt, it was clear the game was over for a while…

In the meantime, the same things would happen that had happened in every crypto winter. Traditional media outlets would call the whole thing a farce and focus exclusively on the bad aspects of the industry. Journalists would write books about Crypto’s “fall” and “death” and how it was one big scam all along. And everyone who missed their chance at life-changing wealth along the way would get to say “I told you so.”

But the people who had been around a while would nod their heads and say, “We’ll see!”…

From its 2013 peak of $1,100, Bitcoin dropped to $171 in 2015, then it came back. From Ethereum’s 2018 high of $1,400 it dropped to $84. It came back too. Maybe this time is different, maybe this time crypto is done for good.

But I doubt it. I’ll see you in the next bull run.”

Well that next bull run is here. And if you want to make the most of this mania, BUY CRYPTO CONFIDENTIAL AND READ IT THIS WEEK.

Get Crypto Confidential

I promise I won’t keep hammering you with this call to action over the next few months, but if you have any interest in diving into this mania, you absolutely need the information in that book.

Even if you don’t think you want to speculate or invest, the book will help you understand what’s going on behind the scenes and help you make much better sense of all the news you’ll start seeing in the next few months.

Yes, the last mania was life-changing for me, and I discuss at length how that happened.

But more than anything, it will protect you from making the same stupid mistakes I made. There are so many pitfalls you can fall into, the worst being coming in too late and becoming someone’s exit liquidity, which the book will walk you through in an extremely entertaining fashion.

I’m getting involved again, though hopefully in a healthier way than last time. I might start writing about crypto stuff again too on my Crypto Newsletter but no promises.

Either way, the book is the main resource you need before diving in. Grab a copy, you’ll fly through it in a few days, and you’ll be ready to make the most of the opportunity that’s looming.

See you in the maelstrom!

Get Crypto Confidential