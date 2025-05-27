Sappier stuff after, but first things first:

Husk is now available in paperback, hardcover, and on Kindle.

If you like:

Heart-pounding action

Dystopian worlds

Questioning the nature of consciousness

Then you’re going to love this book.

If you liked books like:

Dark Matter

Ready Player One

The Silo Series

Permutation City

Altered Carbon

Then you’re ALSO going to love this book.

Or if you like movies and TV like:

The Matrix

Severance

Fallout

Thennnn you guessed it! You’re going to love this book.

So take a second to grab a copy if you haven’t already.

Get Husk!

Husk has been my primary focus for the last year, though I started drafting early versions of it nearly two years ago.

I didn’t know that I would love writing scifi so much until I started doing it. But now that I’ve shifted so much of my focus there and gotten better at it, I’m absolutely in love with this work. It feels like I’ve finally found the home all these other forms of writing were taking me towards over the last decade.

I think, too, that science fiction is the best way to explore and share many of the ideas that started as posts on this site. If you’ve been a long time reader, you’ll find echoes of things I’ve written about throughout the book. Almost like easter eggs.

Thank you for coming on this journey with me. Husk is only the first in what will be a substantial amount of fiction I intend to publish over the next few decades. There will be more books in the Husk universe for sure, but I also already have a few other worlds I want to start building.

So please grab a copy and enjoy the ride. It’s the best thing I’ve written and I think you’re going to love it.

Get Husk!