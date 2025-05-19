Just sending one last reminder that the Husk Preorder Bundle ends tomorrow, 5/20, at 11:59pm Central Time.

The bundle includes:

A signed first-edition hardcover of Husk

The ebook version to easily load on your Kindle, computer, or other reader

The complete audiobook

You’ll receive the ebook tomorrow, and your hardcover should arrive before the official launch on 5/27.

It’s been a ton of fun sending out hundreds of books the last few days, and it means so much that so many of you are excited to read it. This is by far the best way to support the book.

If you don’t care to get a signed hardcover though, or you just want the ebook or paperback, you can grab those on Amazon as well.

Thank you so much again for all the support. I’m absolutely thrilled to get Husk out in the world.

Preorder Husk!