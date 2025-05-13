The hardcovers for my scifi thriller Husk have arrived, and I’ll be sending out the preorder bundles to everyone who ordered them starting on Thursday!

Preorder Husk

As a reminder, for the price of the hardcover at launch, the bundle includes:

A signed first-edition hardcover

A free copy of the digital edition for your Kindle or other e-reader

A free copy of the audiobook when it launches in roughly six weeks

My eternal gratitude and appreciation

I’m planning to shut this off on May 20th, but I might shut it off earlier if I sell out.

So if you want the bundle, this is one of your last chances to get it!

Get the Preorder Bundle

I can’t believe it’s only two weeks until Husk comes out now, crazy how fast time flies.

Thank you to everyone who has already preordered the book, I’m really excited to get it to you. I’m very proud of how it has turned out and I know you’re going to love it.