My scifi novella “The Birth of Paradise” is now available!

While this novella takes place in the same universe as my first novel, Husk, you do not need to have read Husk first. They can be read in either order.

If you have read Husk, TBOP takes place 100 years earlier, and focuses on Felix’s last day on Earth before he transfers his mind into Meru.

The Birth of Paradise is special to me because while Husk followed a more traditional sci-fi adventure thriller style, The Birth of Paradise is more philosophical, emotional, with a much slower burn to the climactic finish.

I feel confident saying it’s the best of the three books I’ve written. And at about 100 pages, it’s a quick read, one you can enjoy in an evening or two.

The Birth of Paradise

“Be careful. If Felix finds you reading this, I can only imagine what might happen to you.”

As a mysterious plague threatens to end civilization, disgraced tech mogul Felix Craft claims he’s conquered death itself. He’s invited journalist Rohan Patel to tell the story of the century: the creation of Meru. A digital paradise to serve as humanity’s final hope.

Rohan arrives at Felix’s estate, expecting either groundbreaking science or spectacular failure. What he discovers is far more terrifying.

Now, he’s smuggling out a secret, wrapped in the story of that fateful day. Paradise is not what it seems. Felix is not a savior.

But Rohan knows how to stop him.

As always, thank you so much for reading.

Writing these books has been a real creative joy, and it means so much to hear from those of you diving into them.