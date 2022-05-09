Hi, I’m Nat

I’m the author of Husk, Crypto Confidential, and have been publishing articles, essays, and guides online for over a decade.

Among my strongest life goals is to write something worthy of outliving me. Writing is my passion, followed closely by finding the most coherent and helpful ways to share what I’ve learned in any area of life.

This newsletter is where I share what I’m learning, creating, and discovering along the way.

It includes philosophical essays, updates on making it as an author, deep dives on things I’ve learned, and much more.

I hope you enjoy!