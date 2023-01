Hi, I’m Nat

Among my strongest life goals is to write something worthy of outliving me.

This newsletter is my many stabs in the dark, blindly attempting to aim toward that goal.

If there is a central theme, it’s to publish things I’m uncomfortable writing about. Because they’re challenging, revealing, or unknown.

It is a deeply personal series of reflections. But sometimes, the most personal reflections resonate the most with others. I hope you enjoy them.