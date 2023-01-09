Infinite Play
Sapiens is Good You Silly Status Monkeys
No banana for you!
Nat Eliason
Jan 9
Permission to Slow Down
In... Out...
Nat Eliason
Jan 2
November 2022
The Best Things I Read in 2022
Plus: the best of the blog, your recommendations, and a vacation announcement
Nat Eliason
Nov 28, 2022
The Childlike Love of Challenge
How fast can you run?
Nat Eliason
Nov 21, 2022
You're Not Struggling Alone
If you're worried you don't have to worry
Nat Eliason
Nov 14, 2022
De-Atomization is the Secret to Happiness
It may be that simple
Nat Eliason
Nov 7, 2022
October 2022
The Art of Fermenting Great Ideas
And pickling jalapeños
Nat Eliason
Oct 31, 2022
What AI Can't Write
Can you?
Nat Eliason
Oct 24, 2022
The Road to Helldorado
It's paved with good marketing
Nat Eliason
Oct 17, 2022
What Would Happen to You in a Book?
Sometimes it's so obvious
Nat Eliason
Oct 10, 2022
Known Costs, Unknowable Benefits
The best parts of life are hidden
Nat Eliason
Oct 3, 2022
September 2022
Eternal Problems of the Human Mind
You're not special, but you're also not alone
Nat Eliason
Sep 26, 2022
