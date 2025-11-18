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The Birth of Paradise is Now Available!
Live on Kindle, Physical, and Audio
Jan 20
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Nat Eliason
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The Birth of Paradise
My novella is out next week!
Jan 13
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Nat Eliason
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November 2025
Frozen’s Lie: How a Tiny Detail Can Ruin a Story
No I won't Let it Go
Nov 18, 2025
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Nat Eliason
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I Canceled My Family's Health Insurance (and joined CrowdHealth)
How it works and why it made sense
Nov 12, 2025
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Nat Eliason
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October 2025
To Be Useful You Must Risk Offending
Or why you should publish that piece you've been avoiding
Oct 22, 2025
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Nat Eliason
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Don't Waste Your 20s Not Taking Big Risks
You have it so easy, and so little time
Oct 16, 2025
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Nat Eliason
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The Past and Future of Vibe Coding
Thoughts from 2 years of yelling at digital gods
Oct 7, 2025
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Nat Eliason
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September 2025
Having Kids Has Been Far Easier and Better than I Expected
Even with three under four
Sep 18, 2025
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Nat Eliason
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The Little Kegel App that Could
After 9 years and $380,000, Stamena has a new home
Sep 9, 2025
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Nat Eliason
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May 2025
IT'S TIME! My Sci-Fi Thriller Husk is Now Available
Plus some thoughts on this journey
May 27, 2025
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Nat Eliason
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LAST CHANCE for the Husk Preorder Bundle!
It goes away tomorrow at midnight
May 19, 2025
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Nat Eliason
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Only 1 Week Left for the Husk Preorder Bundle
And preorders end next week!
May 13, 2025
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Nat Eliason
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© 2026 Nat Eliason
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