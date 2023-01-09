Infinite Play

Home
Archive
About
NewTopDiscussion
No banana for you!
Nat Eliason
14
In... Out...
Nat Eliason
3

November 2022

Plus: the best of the blog, your recommendations, and a vacation announcement
Nat Eliason
10
How fast can you run?
Nat Eliason
9
If you're worried you don't have to worry
Nat Eliason
7
It may be that simple
Nat Eliason
22

October 2022

And pickling jalapeños
Nat Eliason
18
Can you?
Nat Eliason
13
It's paved with good marketing
Nat Eliason
5
Sometimes it's so obvious
Nat Eliason
10
The best parts of life are hidden
Nat Eliason
8

September 2022

You're not special, but you're also not alone
Nat Eliason
3
© 2023 Nat Eliason
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your own SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing